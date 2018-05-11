BBC Sport - Women's League Cup: Linfield, Derry City and Glens win quarter-finals

Women's League Cup: Linfield, Derry City and Glens win quarter-finals

  • From the section Irish

Linfield, Glentoran and Derry City win their Women's NIFL League Cup quarter-finals to join Cliftonville in the last four.

Linfield Ladies hammered Crusaders Strikers 7-0 at New Midgley Park and Glentoran put 12 unanswered goals past Portadown.

Derry City beat Sion Swifts 2-0 at the Brandywell to reach the semi-finals while Cliftonville were given a bye into the last four.

Top videos

Video

Women's League Cup: Linfield, Derry City and Glens win quarter-finals

  • From the section Irish
Video

Highlights: Chelsea on brink of WSL title after Sunderland win

Video

World Cup countdown: Nelinho's sublime strike - 1978

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Gaal's cheeky keeper switch - 2014

Video

Highlights: Castleford Tigers 18-36 St Helens

Video

Alexander-Arnold's 'unbelievable journey'

Video

'This sport can be super cruel' - GB's Stanford wins triathlon bronze

Video

Jones 'on top of the world' to retain European crown

Video

Rooney hasn't asked to leave - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

I changed my life for Infantino's values - Boban

Video

The time Given hid two dead fish in Delph's car...

Video

Not my nature to be happy with second - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Man Utd draw a good point for West Ham - Moyes

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired