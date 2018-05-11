BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold ready for England if needed

Alexander-Arnold ready for England if needed - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Gareth Southgate would be making a 'good choice' if Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is included in England's 23-man World Cup squad.

England announce their squad for Russia on May 16 and the Liverpool manager believes the young defender would be 'ready' to perform for the national team if called upon.

