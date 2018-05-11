BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney hasn't asked to leave Everton - Sam Allardyce
Rooney hasn't asked to leave - Allardyce
- From the section Everton
Everton manager Sam Allardyce says Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave the club.
The 32-year-old former England captain has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United.
READ MORE: Rooney representatives negotiate terms with MLS side DC United
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired