Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul is keen on Sweden-born Kerim Mrabti switching

Kerim Mrabti has played for Sweden at senior level but only in friendlies leaving him open to switch allegiances to Tunisia

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul is keen on persuading Sweden-born Kerim Mrabti to play for Tunisia at the 2018 World Cup.

The 23-year-old has already played for the Swedish national team three times, but all the matches were friendlies.

He has also played at youth level for Sweden but can swap with Fifa approval through his Tunisian father.

Maaloul met the Djurgardens player with the president of the country's football federation (FTF) Wadii Jarii on Thursday.

The Tunisian delegation saw the midfielder score in Djugardens 3-1 Swedish Cup final win over Malmo.

As Mrabti has never played competitively for Sweden he is still eligible to switch to Tunisia and Maaloul wants to name him in the 35-man provisional squad for the tournament in Russia.

Mrabti, who began his career at Enköpings SK and had a stint at IK Sirius, switched to Djurgardens in January 2015.

Named the Swedish top flight's newcomer of the year in his first season (2015) he has now helped the club to their first title in 13 years as they clinched the 2018 Swedish FA Cup title.

According to Fifa regulations, a player wishing to represent a new country must submit a written request to the world governing body.

Under Fifa rules, players who have represented one country at junior level can play for another at senior level if they meet the qualifying stipulations.

Meanwhile, the Tunisia Football Federation (FTF) has announced that Fifa has cleared three former France youth internationals Seifeddine Khaoui, Ellyes Skhiri and Mouez Hassen to play for the North African country.

"After confirming the eligibility of all three players, Fifa has now cleared them to play for the Carthage Eagles," the FTF announced on their website.

Tunisia, who are returning to the World Cup finals after a 12-year absence, will open their 2018 World Cup campaign against England on 18 June.

The 2004 African champions will face Belgium in their second group game, with Panama completing Group G.

Campaigners at three successive Fifa World Cups between 1998 and 2006, Tunisia missed the tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014.