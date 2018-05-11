BBC Sport - The time Shay Given hid two dead fish in Fabian Delph's car...
The time Given hid two dead fish in Delph's car...
- From the section Man City
Manchester City's Fabian Delph recalls the time former Aston Villa team-mate Shay Given hid two dead fish in his car, resulting in a smell which put him out of action for three days.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus from 12:00 BST, Saturday 12 May on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
