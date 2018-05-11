Sir Alex Ferguson: Son Darren grateful for support after ex-Manchester United boss hospitalised

Sir Alex Ferguson was Manchester United manager from 1986 to 2013

Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson has spoken of his gratitude for the support he and his family have received since his father Sir Alex was hospitalised.

Ferguson senior, 76, is recovering after having emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

The Scot retired as Manchester United boss in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

"I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support," he said.

Ferguson missed Rovers' final game of the League One season at home to Wigan on Saturday to be at his father's bedside.

United announced on Wednesday that Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and would continue his rehabilitation as an inpatient at Salford Royal Hospital.

Red Devils supporters showed their support for Sir Alex during Thursday's 0-0 draw at West Ham - their first match since he was hospitalised - by singing their former manager's name, while there were also a number of placards and banners offering well wishes.

"It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery," Ferguson added.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Macclesfield Hospital and at the Salford Royal, who have been truly magnificent.

"We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery."