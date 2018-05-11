Leyton Orient extend contracts of Myles Judd and Josh Koroma

Josh Koroma scored four goals in 31 appearances in the National League for Leyton Orient this season

Leyton Orient have taken up options to extend the contracts of Myles Judd and Josh Koroma, and offered a new deal to goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

Sargeant, 20, featured three times in the National League this season.

Meanwhile, Romuald Boco, Jake Caprice and Christian Scales have been made available for transfer.

Charley Barker, Rian McLean and Nathan Mavila have been released along with second-year scholars Andrew Camilo-Tayac and Toby Stevenson.

Matt Harrold, Jobi McAnuff and David Mooney are among 19 players at the Matchroom Stadium under contract for next season.