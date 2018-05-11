Dan Nizic: Morecambe goalkeeper will move back to Australia
-
- From the section Morecambe
Morecambe goalkeeper Dan Nizic will leave the League Two club this summer in order to continue his career in his native Australia.
The 23-year-old made a total of 20 appearances during two seasons at the Globe Arena.
"I've had a great two years here but I've missed my family and friends back home an awful lot," he said.
"I've thought about it a lot over the past few months and it's a tough decision to make."