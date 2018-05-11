Anssi Jaakkola: Reading extend Finland international's contract

Anssi Jaakkola in action for Reading
Anssi Jaakkola made five appearances for Reading in the Championship this season

Reading have taken up an option in the contract of Anssi Jaakkola, and the Finland goalkeeper will remain at the club until the summer of 2019.

The 31-year-old played 11 times for the Royals this season in all competitions.

Meanwhile, fellow keepers Lewis Ward, 21, and Luke Southwood, 20, have been offered new deals after loan spells at Aldershot and Bath City respectively.

Academy players Cameron Green, Jack Nolan, Moroyin Omolabi and Jazz Wallace have all signed professional terms.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired