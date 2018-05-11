Motherwell: Robinson to be 'clever' with selection in last game before cup final

Stephen Robinson guided Well to the League Cup final and they face the same opponent in the Scottish Cup final

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits he will have to be "clever" with his squad for Saturday's Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton Academical.

Well face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final the following Saturday.

Robinson says several first-team players are carrying "knocks and a few minor injuries".

"We'll make a decision for what's the best way for us to approach both games," said Northern Irishman Robinson, 43.

"I've a very small squad. But whoever plays we'll put a competitive team out and they're playing for places either on the bench or in the starting line-up for the cup final.

"It's up to the boys I put out to take their opportunities."

Captain Carl McHugh, fellow midfielder Liam Grimshaw, defender Cedric Kipre and forward Curtis Main are among the players Robinson has concerns over, although he believes they will not be in danger of missing the final against Celtic on 19 May.

"There have been players crying out for opportunities and the starting line-up [for the cup final] is still to play for, so there will be people going out with points to prove and they'll hopefully put on a show that gives me a real hard decision to make next Saturday," Robinson explained.

The Steelmen, who beat Partick Thistle 1-0 on Tuesday, are seventh in the Scottish Premiership before their final league game of the season against Accies, with St Johnstone level on points with Robinson's side but just two goals worse off.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Partick Thistle 0-1 Motherwell

Finishing top of the bottom half of the table would guarantee Motherwell an extra £60,000 in prize money.

"We want to finish seventh," insisted Robinson. "I will make some changes tomorrow based on injuries really, so I have to be a bit clever with that, but not to the detriment of the game.

"£20 into the club is important never mind £60,000 so it really is very important."

After signing four players on longer-term contracts last month, Robinson also says he's offered deals to "three or four" players in the hope that they will join Motherwell this summer and is waiting to hear back.