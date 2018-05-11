Daniel MacKay: Inverness CT's youngest scorer joins Aaron Doran in signing new deal

Daniel MacKay (left) has made 10 appearances for Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have secured teenager Daniel MacKay on a new three-year contract.

The club say winger MacKay, 17, is the youngest player to have played for Inverness and their youngest ever scorer, having netted twice this term.

Long-serving winger Aaron Doran, 26, has also extended his stay with the Highlanders for a further two years.

Earlier this week, full-back Shaun Rooney, 23, agreed to join Inverness from Queen of the South.

However, John Baird, Steven Foster, Mitch Foy, Liam MacDonald, Andrew MacRae, Collin Seedorf, Keir Smith and Alasdair Stark are leaving the Championship club.

John Robertson's side missed out on this season's Premiership play-offs after finishing fifth in the second tier.

Rooney (right) will join Doran (left) at Inverness in time for next season

Robertson, in his second spell in charge, replaced Richie Foran last summer following Caley Thistle's relegation from the Premiership.

Last month, Scotland Schoolboys international MacKay set up the goal that won Inverness the Scottish Challenge Cup.

"Daniel is a special talent and we are delighted to secure his signature on a three-year contract," said Robertson.

"He is an exciting prospect and will be pushing really hard for a first-team start next season. He is one of a number of exciting young players coming through our youth system.

"Aaron has a two-year agreement and, given his great finish to the season and now being fully recovered from a terrible injury, we look forward to seeing him at his very best again.

"We are really pleased that both have signed and committed their future to the club."