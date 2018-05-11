Wayne Rooney not asked to leave Everton for DC United - Sam Allardyce

Rooney is Everton's top scorer this season, while Allardyce is an unpopular figure among some Toffees fans

Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave Everton, says manager Sam Allardyce - despite the striker agreeing a deal that could see him go to the USA.

Representatives of the former England captain, 32, have negotiated terms with Major League Soccer side DC United.

Rooney has not signed anything yet, but it is thought he is willing to leave his boyhood club after one season back.

"If the player wants to go - if any player wants to leave - then I'm comfortable with that," said Allardyce.

Rooney rejoined Everton in July 2017 and scored 11 goals before Christmas but has not been an automatic pick for Allardyce in recent weeks.

The forward originally left the Toffees as an 18-year-old in 2004, spending 13 seasons at Manchester United where he became their record goalscorer, won five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

It is understood Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season. The US transfer window does not open until July.

"My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiation somewhere along the line," said Allardyce.

"But in terms of clarity of whether Wayne is staying or leaving, I'll find out a little more later when he comes into training."