Clayton Donaldson: Sheffield United release striker and transfer list seven

Clayton Donaldson failed to score in his last 15 appearances for Sheffield United

Sheffield United have released striker Clayton Donaldson.

The 34-year-old joined the Blades from Birmingham City in August and scored five goals in 26 league appearances.

Defender Chris Hussey, 29, has also been allowed to leave after he spent the season on loan with Swindon.

Goalkeeper George Long, defender Ben Heneghan, midfielders Louis Reed, Nathan Thomas and Samir Carruthers, and strikers Caolan Lavery and James Hanson are available for transfer.