Dean Whitehead: Huddersfield Town midfielder to retire to take on coaching role

Dean Whitehead
Dean Whitehead spent the last three seasons with Huddersfield

Huddersfield midfielder Dean Whitehead will retire at the end of the season to take up a coaching role with the club.

Whitehead, 36, helped the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17, but has featured just six times this campaign.

The former Sunderland, Stoke and Middlesbrough player will take charge of the club's under-17 side in January.

He could make the 548th and final league appearance of his career against Arsenal on Sunday.

Boss David Wagner said: "It is so important that we keep top-quality individuals like Dean and Mark Hudson here and I'm so happy that Dean has decided to begin his coaching career at Huddersfield Town.

"Dean is a winner. He demands 100% effort from himself and everyone around him, he commands respect and is top quality in everything he does."

