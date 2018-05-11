Veteran Bury duo Neil Danns and Joe Murphy sign new one-year contracts

Neil Danns has played for 11 clubs in his career

Bury midfielder Neil Danns and goalkeeper Joe Murphy have both signed new one-year deals with the club.

Danns, 35, made 28 appearances this season as the Shakers were relegated to League Two.

Murphy, 36, has turned out 18 times for Bury since joining the club from Huddersfield Town in July 2017.

Meanwhile, defender Greg Leigh, 23, has also been offered a new contract by the club, and an option to extend Scott Moloney's deal was taken.

Defenders Nathan Cameron, 26, and Craig Jones, 31, as well as midfielders Andrew Tutte, 27, Zeli Ismail, 24 and Chris Humphrey, 30, have been released.