Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Lennon, McGeouch, Gerrard, McGinn, Ross

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Bournemouth are prepared to pay £20m to sign Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 20. (Daily Mail)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 35, is a major doubt for Sunday's final Scottish Premiership match of the season against Aberdeen but could go straight into the team for the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell on 19 May. (Times - subscription required)

Celtic captain and midfielder Scott Brown, 32, says there's "no chance" of him retiring "in the next three or four years". (Scotsman)

Brown, Gordon and Tierney are bidding for successive domestic trebles with Celtic

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon will leave the club unless his demands are met, with the Northern Irishman wanting funds to replace up to six first-team players who could be moving on. (Herald)

Hibs must "dig deep and fund a summer of business" to keep Lennon, according to his former Celtic team-mate Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Lennon, 46, has challenged the Easter Road board to match his ambition or he will leave. (Sun)

Lennon's 'burning desire' led to quit threat Kris Commons, Steven Thompson and Chris Kane discuss Hibs boss

Blackburn Rovers are poised to sign Dylan McGeouch, with the 25-year-old midfielder expected to leave Hibernian this summer when his contract expires. (Daily Mail)

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is weighing up a move for Hibs midfielder John McGinn, 23, who has been monitored by West Ham United among other English clubs. (Daily Record)

Gary McAllister, who is to become Rangers' assistant manager next month, always believed he would work with incoming Ibrox boss Gerrard. (Herald)

Cardiff City are on the trail of Rangers attacker Josh Windass, 24. (Daily Mail)

Seventeen of the 18 goals Windass has scored for Rangers have come this season

Windass is a £3m summer transfer target for Burnley and Cardiff. (Daily Record)

John Robertson, the last Hearts player to score 20 goals in a season, hopes current Tynecastle forward Kyle Lafferty can surpass that tally against Kilmarnock on Sunday, with Lafferty sitting on 19 for the season. (Sun)

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo, whose side trail 3-2 before Friday's Premiership play-off semi-final second leg at Livingston, has challenged his players by saying: "Either you can succeed or move out." (Scotsman)

Former St Mirren player Lee Mail believes manager Jack Ross, who has been given permission to speak to Ipswich Town, will leave the Buddies if the package is right. (Daily Record)