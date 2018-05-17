Notts County v Coventry City

Marc McNulty scored Coventry's equalising penalty in the first leg after Matt Tootle was controversially ruled to have fouled Tom Bayliss

Notts County could name an unchanged squad from their League Two play-off semi-final first leg draw with Coventry.

Notts looked set to take a one-goal advantage to Meadow Lane before Marc McNulty's controversial late penalty.

Coventry will be without defender Tom Davies, who was given a three-game ban for a stamp on Richard Duffy in the first leg at the Ricoh Arena.

The Sky Blues otherwise have no new injuries or suspensions to cope with.

Jordan Willis appears the most likely to replace Davies, although Rod McDonald could also get the call.

The winner of the tie will face either Exeter City or Lincoln in the Play-off Final at Wembley on Monday, 28 May.

Match facts