BBC Sport - West Ham 0-0 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho says it is not in his 'nature' to be 'totally happy' with second
Not my nature to be happy with second - Mounrinho
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says it is not in his "nature" to be "totally happy" with a second place finish after his side sealed the runners-up spot in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw away to West Ham.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired