European super league inevitable, says Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal after Sunday's game at Huddersfield

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says the introduction of a European super league is "inevitable", and Premier League matches would be moved to midweek.

The Frenchman's 22-year reign as Arsenal manager will come to an end after Sunday's game at Huddersfield.

"In a few years you will certainly have a European league over the weekends," said Wenger.

"It is inevitable. Why? First of all, to share money between the big clubs and small clubs will become a problem."

Wenger, 68, added: "The big clubs will say: 'if two smaller clubs are playing each other nobody wants to watch it. People want to watch quality. So we have to share the money but nobody is interested in you'.

"A domestic league will certainly play Tuesday, Wednesday. I think that is the next step we will see."

Premier League to move to midweek?

Dwindling Champions League attendances and the fact more revenue is demanded for the Premier League television rights than Uefa's elite club competition could also drive a move towards a European super league.

Wenger says England's top-flight competition would move to midweek slots allowing a European league at the weekends to "sell it well".

"It will be soon because it is a way for other clubs to fight against the Premier League," he added.

"Look at the audiences of the Champions League. There's a contrast there because if you look at the audiences of the Champions League it is not fantastic.

"But if you have Real Madrid v Barcelona, or Real Madrid v Arsenal, or Manchester United v Bayern Munich every week the audiences will be good."

Wenger also suggested the Premier League would benefit from reducing the amount of teams in the division.

"If you want to make it more attractive you have to go down to 16," Wenger said.

"And make a real competition of it. But it will be smaller if it goes to Europe."