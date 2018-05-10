Chelsea: Blues charged by FA after Huddersfield incident

Referee Lee Mason is surrounded by Chelsea players at half-time of Wednesday's draw with Huddersfield

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The club are charged with failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Players were unhappy when Mason blew the whistle for half-time before they could take a corner.

Chelsea have until 18:00 BST on 15 May to respond to the charge.