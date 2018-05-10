Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder says knee operation 'a success'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Oxlade-Chamberlain watched the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final with Roma from his hospital bed

Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has undergone successful surgery after sustaining knee ligament damage last month.

The 24-year-old will miss the World Cup after suffering the injury in the Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Roma at Anfield.

"Knee surgery was a success and the hard work has already begun," Oxlade-Chamberlain wrote on Twitter.

He is expected to be fit in time for the start of the new season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired