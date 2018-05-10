Martin Allen: Manager leaves Barnet after relegation from League Two

Martin Allen won five of his eight games during his fifth spell in charge of Barnet

Martin Allen has left the post of manager at Barnet following their relegation from League Two.

The 52-year-old returned to the club for a fifth spell in charge in March, but was unable to stop the Bees dropping out of the Football League.

Allen said that he has turned down a "fantastic contract" and that chairman Tony Kleanthous had offered to increase the playing budget.

"It's been an amazing, unforgettable eight weeks," he told the club website.

"The positive energy and the enthusiasm from all the supporters has been quite overwhelming and I can't thank you enough.

"I'm bitterly disappointed and still very upset that we were unable to retain our position in the Football League."

Barnet were seven points adrift of safety when Allen was appointed on 19 March but they were relegated on goal difference on the final day, despite the former Brentford, Cheltenham and Gillingham boss winning five of his eight games in charge.