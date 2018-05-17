BBC Sport - Classic FA Cup goals: Manchester United v Chelsea - Beckham, Rooney, Drogba, Gullitt
Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea
- From the section Football
BBC Sport looks back at some classic FA Cup goals between Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.
Watch the 2018 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on BBC One, Saturday 19 May from 1700 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired