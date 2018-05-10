BBC Sport - Chelsea Ladies 2-1 Birmingham City Ladies: Kirby & Cuthbert goals take Chelsea top of WSL 1

Cuthbert winner takes Chelsea top of WSL 1

Chelsea Ladies go top of FA Women's Super League 1 with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City Ladies, thanks to goals from Fran Kirby and Erin Cuthbert.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Ladies 2-1 Birmingham City Ladies

