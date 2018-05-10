Graham Burke named in extended Republic of Ireland squad

Graham Burke has scored nine goals for Shamrock Rovers this season

Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke has been named in a provisional 40-man Republic of Ireland squad for friendly games against Celtic, France and the United States of America.

Burke is the top scorer in the League of Ireland this season with nine goals.

Peterborough goalkeeper Conor O'Malley, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and Preston forward Callum Robinson also receive their first senior call-ups.

John O'Shea is to retire from international football after the games.

The Sunderland defender announced on Wednesday that the game against the United States in Dublin on Saturday 2 June, in which he will captain the side, will be his last.

The three friendly games act as the final preparation ahead of the Uefa Nations League opener away to Wales on 6 September.

Republic manager Martin O'Neill has made space in his squad for three players, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice and Scott Hogan, who made their debuts in the 1-0 friendly defeat by Turkey on 23 March.

Burke, 24, is the latest player from the League of Ireland to be named in a squad, following on from the previous call-ups for the Dundalk trio of Andy Boyle, Daryl Horgan and Gary Rogers.

A number of players miss out due to injury, including Robbie Brady (knee), James McCarthy (broken leg), Jonny Hayes (ankle) and Aiden McGeady (ankle). Burnley forward Jonathan Walters returns after a long injury lay-off.

Some players will drop out of the squad after the Celtic game on 20 may, while others will only report into camp ahead of the trip to Paris to take on France in Stade de France on 28 May and the home game against the US five days later.

Republic of Ireland squad for friendlies against Celtic, France and the United States: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Ian Lawlor (Doncaster), Conor O'Malley (Peterborough United); Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle), Declan Rice (West Ham), Kevin Long (Burnley), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Preston); Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds), David Meyler (Hull), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Brom); Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson (Preston), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers).