Harry Cochrane: Hearts teenager 'will play for Scotland' - Craig Levein

Harry Cochrane tussles with Hibs captain Paul Hanlon in a fiery Edinbugh derby

Hearts manager Craig Levein is tipping teenager Harry Cochrane as a Scotland star in the making after an impressive derby display.

The 17-year-old midfielder set up the decisive goal for Steven Naismith in a 2-1 win over Hibernian at Tynecastle.

It was Cochrane's 23rd first-team appearance in his breakthrough season.

"I'm really excited about seeing how he develops, as should everybody, because I'm sure he will be an international player of the future," said Levein.

"Honestly, I don't think he gave the ball away all evening. His touch, on a pitch that was really slick, was sublime. It's really good players that can perform like that on a pitch like that.

"I've maybe coached some but none of them have proved the fact they can play at just turned 17 at this level - I thought he was the best player in midfield.

"John McGinn [Hibs & Scotland midfielder] is a fantastic player and rightly gets loads of plaudits but basically Harry was better than him."

Levein, a former Scotland boss, also praised the teenager's bravery and temperament.

"He doesn't shirk any tackles," he said. "I think he had one where he had three block tackles in a row and came out with the ball. That's tenacity, and all the best players have got that in them.

"That atmosphere out there is really quite hot and intimidating and he was the coolest head on the pitch for sure."