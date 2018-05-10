Harry Pell: Colchester United sign Cheltenham Town midfielder
-
- From the section Colchester
Colchester have signed Cheltenham Town midfielder Harry Pell on a three-year contract for an undisclosed six-figure fee.
Pell made 118 league appearances for the Robins after signing from Eastleigh in May 2015.
The 26-year-old scored six goals in 42 games in all competitions this season.
"Harry wants to get back to nearer where his family are and it's a great offer," Cheltenham chairman Paul Baker told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.