Harry Pell: Colchester United sign Cheltenham Town midfielder

Harry Pell scored 22 goals in 134 appearances for Cheltenham

Colchester have signed Cheltenham Town midfielder Harry Pell on a three-year contract for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

Pell made 118 league appearances for the Robins after signing from Eastleigh in May 2015.

The 26-year-old scored six goals in 42 games in all competitions this season.

"Harry wants to get back to nearer where his family are and it's a great offer," Cheltenham chairman Paul Baker told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

