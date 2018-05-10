Wayne Rooney: Everton forward agrees 'deal in principle' to join MLS side DC United

Wayne Rooney re-joined Everton from Manchester United in July 2017

Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal in principle that could see him leave Everton for Major League Soccer side DC United this summer in a £12.5m deal.

Rooney's representatives have been in the US to negotiate terms and the former England skipper is willing to leave the Premier League club.

Nothing has been signed yet and uncertainty over Everton boss Sam Allardyce's position means the forward, 32, could stay at Goodison Park.

He spent 13 seasons at Manchester United after signing from Everton as an 18-year-old, becoming their record goalscorer and winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

It is understood Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season. The US transfer window does not open until July.

Earlier this week, Allardyce said Rooney wants to stay and dismissed suggestions England's record goalscorer is frustrated with his role.

"It would have to be massive for him to want leave Everton," the former England manager told Talksport. "I've not had a problem from day one with Wayne (but) the Wayne Rooney saga continues on doesn't it?"

Allardyce's future is also uncertain at the club, with fans not happy with his style of play.

Rooney, who is halfway through a two-year deal at Goodison Park, has played 31 times in the league this season with four appearances from the bench.

He reacted angrily to being substituted against Liverpool in a 0-0 draw last month.

Rooney is Everton's top scorer with 11 goals this season.