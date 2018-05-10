Jamie Stott: Oldham Athletic defender signs contract extension

Jamie Stott made his Oldham debut against Bolton in April 2017

Oldham defender Jamie Stott has signed a two-year contract extension, with an option for a third year.

Stott has made four first-team appearances for the Latics, but did not feature as they were relegated from League One this season.

The 20-year-old had loan spells with Curzon Ashton and Stockport County, who he helped reach the National League North play-offs.

His new deal at Boundary Park runs until the end of the 2018-19 season.