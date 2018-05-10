Irish Premiership: Sky Blues pair Braniff and Flynn make Portadown move

Kevin Braniff is shown a red card against Cliftonville in his final game for Ballymena

Ballymena United duo Kevin Braniff and Johnny Flynn will play for Portadown next season after agreeing deals to join the Championship side.

Braniff netted United's winner in last year's Europa League play-off final but the striker was sent-off in his final game for the club on Wednesday night.

Defender Flynn departs after a second spell at the Showgrounds.

"They feel at this point in their careers it's the most sensible move," said Ballymena boss David Jeffrey.

Braniff, who is making a return to Shamrock Park, joined the Sky Blues from Glenavon in January last year on an 18-month contract.

The 35-year-old ended his United career by being dismissed for two yellow cards in the Europa League play-off semi-final defeat by Cliftonville.

Former Ross County and Falkirk defender Flynn moved to Ballymena from Cliftonville in 2016.

"Johnny is a player with the highest levels of commitment and dedication - even on Wednesday night, when he was unable to play due to suspension, he was there with his son actively behind the boys," Jeffrey told the club website.

"Who could forget Kevin's goal this time last season to take us into Europe, a goal that obviously ended up being very rewarding for the club to allow our building plans here.

"We do wish both players all the very best for next season. They leave with every blessing, and on behalf of the entire club we want to say thank you."