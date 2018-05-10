Jack Ross: St Mirren give manager permission to speak to Ipswich Town

Jack Ross won the Championship title with St Mirren
Jack Ross guided Saints from the brink of relegation to League One back to the Scottish Premiership

St Mirren have given manager Jack Ross permission to talk to Ipswich Town as the English Championship club seek a replacement for Mick McCarthy.

Ross, 41, steered the Buddies to promotion to the Scottish Premiership, winning the second-tier title by a 12-point margin.

That success earned him the PFA Scotland manager of year accolade.

Ross, who moved to Paisley from Alloa, has previously insisted that he will lead the Buddies in the Premiership.

Last month he told BBC Scotland that if he does leave Saints, "it would have to be for something that felt better."

Ipswich finished 12th in the English Championship this season, with McCarthy departing four games before the end of the campaign.

