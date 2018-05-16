Livingston v Partick Thistle

Chris Erskine scored for Thistle against Livi in this season's League Cup

Livingston boss David Hopkin expects to have a full squad to choose from for the Scottish Premiership play-off first leg clash with Partick Thistle.

Rafa de Vita and Declan Gallagher are set to recover from knocks sustained in the semi-final against Dundee United.

Chris Erskine is expected to overcome a hamstring niggle in time to feature.

Callum Booth returns from a groin injury and Niall Keown is back from suspension, but midfielder Stuart Bannigan remains a long-term absentee.

The teams met in the League Cup last July, with Livi prevailing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in West Lothian.

They were last league rivals in season 2012-13, with the Jags winning three of their four meetings in the second tier.

Livingston manager David Hopkin: "We know it's two massive games against a very good side. Alan's got a fantastic squad, but we try and relax the players and enjoy the games.

"We need to match runners. Partick Thistle are going to be a bit more physical and fitter than we're used to playing against. We're going to have to up our game again.

"You've got to give great credit to the Partick Thistle directors, they've stuck by Alan. No disrespect, Ross County have changed managers three times and got relegated.

"It's a great game and something we're looking forward to."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "A lot is made of Livingston's physicality because they are so good at it, but they've got good players.

"They've got good quality on the ball. I know they start with that tenacity and energy, and their manager has done a wonderful job.

"You don't go into any game for a draw - we go there to win the game. We do it in a controlled manner, but we go to win the game."