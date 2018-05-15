Exeter City v Lincoln City

Seventh-placed Lincoln finished five points behind third-placed Exeter this season

Exeter hope to have centre-back Troy Brown fit again for their League Two play-off second leg with Lincoln City.

But Brown may have to settle for a place on the bench if manager Paul Tisdale opts to continue with impressive youngster Jordan Storey.

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley has no major injury concerns following Saturday's goalless first leg.

Sam Habergham and Lee Frecklington are both hoping to be fit for the 250-mile trip from Sincil Bank to Devon.

The game will be the last at St James Park for Exeter's director of football Steve Perryman, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Grecians boss Tisdale has yet to clarify his future plans.

His contract runs out in October and the longest-serving manager in English football has recently been linked with the vacant role at Milton Keynes Dons.

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Sport:

"I think we all know it will come down to the second half of the second game, it often does.

"You've got to make sure you're in the game and you're ready to respond and ready to make your advantage pay or recover from a situation.

"We are in the game at this moment, we're comfortable with our thinking and our preparation going into the second leg, but we've got a real challenge with our opponent because they're a really purposeful and effective team."

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:

"It's easier preparing for a second leg game than it if for a first leg because you've done a lot of work going into the first leg.

"In between legs really you're just hoping to have a good look at your game back and also having a look at their games at home and how they play at home.

"We hope to be in a cleaner bill of health come Thursday than we were on Saturday, which will definitely benefit us, particularly in terms of the balance of the team.

"It's the defining game of our season and all to play for."

Match facts