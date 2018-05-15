Exeter City v Lincoln City
-
Exeter hope to have centre-back Troy Brown fit again for their League Two play-off second leg with Lincoln City.
But Brown may have to settle for a place on the bench if manager Paul Tisdale opts to continue with impressive youngster Jordan Storey.
Lincoln boss Danny Cowley has no major injury concerns following Saturday's goalless first leg.
Sam Habergham and Lee Frecklington are both hoping to be fit for the 250-mile trip from Sincil Bank to Devon.
The game will be the last at St James Park for Exeter's director of football Steve Perryman, who is retiring at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Grecians boss Tisdale has yet to clarify his future plans.
His contract runs out in October and the longest-serving manager in English football has recently been linked with the vacant role at Milton Keynes Dons.
Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Sport:
"I think we all know it will come down to the second half of the second game, it often does.
"You've got to make sure you're in the game and you're ready to respond and ready to make your advantage pay or recover from a situation.
"We are in the game at this moment, we're comfortable with our thinking and our preparation going into the second leg, but we've got a real challenge with our opponent because they're a really purposeful and effective team."
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:
"It's easier preparing for a second leg game than it if for a first leg because you've done a lot of work going into the first leg.
"In between legs really you're just hoping to have a good look at your game back and also having a look at their games at home and how they play at home.
"We hope to be in a cleaner bill of health come Thursday than we were on Saturday, which will definitely benefit us, particularly in terms of the balance of the team.
"It's the defining game of our season and all to play for."
Match facts
- Exeter, who also drew their first leg away from home in the League Two play-offs last season, won their only other home match in the play-offs, beating Carlisle United 3-2 before losing in the final to Blackpool.
- The 0-0 draw between the sides in the first leg was the Grecians' first clean sheet in the Football League play-offs, having conceded two or more goals in each of their other three games.
- Lincoln have now failed to win any of their past seven play-off matches in the Football League (D2 L5), although their last outing prior to the first leg was back in 2007 (v Bristol Rovers).
- In the Football League's fourth tier, only one of the past 32 sides that failed to win the semi-final first leg at home have managed to go on and win promotion via the play-offs (Bradford City in 2013).
- Exeter have only lost one of their past 11 games at home to Lincoln in all competitions (W6 D4), including wins in each of the past three.
- Despite failing to score in the first leg, Exeter's Jayden Stockley has netted 12 league goals in 2018; only Mohamed Eisa (14) and Marc McNulty (15) have managed more in League Two.