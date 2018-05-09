BBC Sport - Newry City clinch Irish Premiership promotion

Newry City clinch Premiership promotion

  • From the section Irish

Newry City beat Carrick Rangers 6-3 on aggregate to earn a place in the Irish Premiership for next season.

The Championship club secured their fourth promotion in just five years after goals by Stephen Hughes, Mark McCabe and Mark Hughes helped them come from behind to seal a 3-1 win at Taylor's Avenue.

The victory was a fitting reward for Darren Mullen, who has managed Newry since they re-entered the Irish League in 2013.

Top videos

Video

Newry City clinch Premiership promotion

  • From the section Irish
Video

Huddersfield survival unbelievable achievement - Wagner

Video

'Unlucky' Chelsea didn't take chances - Conte

Video

Pochettino proud as Spurs reach Champions League

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldo wins 2002 final for Brazil

Video

England header dents Man City's WSL title hopes

Video

Carrick can become good coach - Mourinho

Video

Man City have almost had the perfect season - Guardiola

Video

It's goodbye to Man City, but not to football - Yaya Toure

Video

Referee showed creative imagination to give penalty - Wenger

Video

Saints safety not guaranteed yet - Hughes

Video

Swansea not relegated yet - Carvalhal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Pom poms

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired