BBC Sport - Man City 3-1 Brighton: Pep Guardiola says Man City have almost had the perfect season
Man City have almost had the perfect season - Guardiola
- From the section Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side has almost had the perfect Premier League season, after a 3-1 victory at home to Brighton means City have set a new points record and are a win away from reaching 100 points.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League manager reaction
