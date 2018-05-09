SWPL: Celtic thump Spartans to close gap at top

Celtic midfielder Kirsty Howat

Celtic closed the gap on the Scottish Women's Premier League leaders to two points after an emphatic 5-0 win away to Spartans.

Sarah Ewens bagged a hat-trick, while Rachel Donaldson and Josephine Giard also found the net, all before half-time.

Celtic, though, have played two games more than the two sides above them, Glasgow City and Hibernian.

In the other game played on Wednesday, Forfar defeated Stirling Uni 2-0.

Champions City host Hibernian on Sunday, having failed to beat their Edinburgh rivals in the league and SWPL Cup this season.

SWPL top five

