David Wagner: Huddersfield boss praises his players after securing survival

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield: David Wagner say Terriers survival is 'unbelievable achievement'

Huddersfield's players secured another season in the Premier League because "they always believed the impossible is possible", said boss David Wagner.

The Terriers followed up Sunday's goalless draw at champions Manchester City with a point at last season's title winners Chelsea.

It left Swansea City on the brink of relegation.

"We didn't have to rely on other teams, we've done it on our own," said Wagner. "Nobody expected it apart from us."

Given they had a run-in against champions Manchester City, Chelsea - both away from home - and Arsenal, few gave Huddersfield much chance of staying up in recent weeks.

However, Wagner's battlers will grace the top-flight again after securing an unlikely point for the second successive game.

Huddersfield cancelled their flight home to Yorkshire and instead returned by coach so they could celebrate into the night.

Laurent Depoitre fired the visitors into the lead against the run of play before Chelsea equalised in fortuitous fashion - Mathias Jorgensen's clearance striking Marcos Alonso in the face before flying into the net.

Huddersfield's Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl was made some fine saves as Huddersfield frustrated Chelsea to secure their Premier League future

But the Terriers held firm and celebrated wildly on the pitch at the final whistle.

"This is an unbelievable achievement, we have a further season in the Premier League," added Wagner, 46.

"Everyone knows the circumstances that our club compete with these top clubs.

"For sure, we had our luck, for sure, Chelsea were the better team. We stole a point but we needed it.

"The dressing room has shown such togetherness all season, they always believed that in football the impossible is possible and we have done it.

"We expected to work our socks off and to show the spirit, the desire, the passion and the hunger and we got our reward.

"This is exactly what we ask of ourselves. We know our opponents have more individual quality so you have to find a solution.

"We have improved over the season. We love games like this, we knew what we needed, a point. We were only in the bottom three once all season."