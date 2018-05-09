BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Arsenal: Claude Puel pleased for Foxes fans after important performance
Puel pleased for fans after 'important performance'
- From the section Leicester
Leicester City boss Claude Puel says it was important for his team to make amends after recent poor performances as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Arsenal
Premier League manager reaction
