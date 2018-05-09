Rangers: Carlos Pena will 'not continue' with Cruz Azul loan deal

Midfielder Carlos Pena has made seven appearances for Cruz Azul since joining on loan from Rangers

On-loan Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena will not remain at Cruz Azul, the club's manager Pedro Caixinha has confirmed.

Pena joined the Mexican club on a deal until January 2019, rejoining Caixinha who signed him for Rangers.

But the Portuguese manager has confirmed that Pena will not play for Cruz Azul again.

"Carlos [Peña] is not going to continue with us, he has known it directly from me," Caixinha said.

Pena, who was signed by the Ibrox last summer for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £2m, scored five goals in 14 Rangers appearances.

He has played seven times for Cruz Azul since joining them in January, but his last appearance was on 4 April, in a 2-1 defeat by CF America.

Caixinha was sacked by Rangers in late October after just seven months in charge.