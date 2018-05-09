Wembley stadium: FA Council members briefed on potential sale

Media playback is not supported on this device Shahid Khan - If you love English football, Wembley deal must go ahead

Football Association Council members were briefed about the potential sale of Wembley on Wednesday.

National game members put questions to FA chairman Greg Clarke and finance director Mark Burrows.

One councillor told the BBC the mood among the members is "pretty hostile", despite Clarke suggesting a deal would not proceed without their approval.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has made an offer thought to be worth £900m to buy Wembley from the FA.

Any potential sale remains a decision for the FA Board.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey has also claimed Football League clubs are entitled to a share of the proceeds of any sale of the stadium.

Harvey says the professional game, including the 72 Championship, League One and League Two members, would be due 50% of what remained after outstanding costs had been met.

He also suggested that the governing body would only support a decision to sell if that condition was met.

"Any move away from this principle will only be achieved if we can be satisfied that the money will be properly utilised for the benefit of the game as a whole in England, including at our clubs," he added.

Harvey said the money should be used to help expand the grassroots work already done by clubs, as well as improving academies and stadium facilities for fans.