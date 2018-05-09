Kai Naismith exits Portsmouth, who release trio of Jez Bedford, Nicke Kabamba and Theo Widdrington

From the section

Kai Naismith (right) scored three goals in 31 games for Portsmouth in 2017-18

Winger Kai Naismith has left Portsmouth after failing to agree a new deal, while Jez Bedford, Nicke Kabamba and Theo Widdrington have been released.

Naismith, 26, made 94 appearances for the League One club over three seasons.

Midfielders Bedford and Widdrington, both 19, leave without making a first-team appearance while striker Kabamba, 25, played five games for Pompey.

The club took the option of extending the contracts of goalkeeper Alex Bass and defender Brandon Haunstrup.

Discussions are also ongoing with midfielders Adam May and currently injured Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Loanees Sylvain Deslandes, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Stephen Henderson, Matty Kennedy, Stuart O'Keefe, Connor Ronan and Anton Walkes returned to their parent clubs.