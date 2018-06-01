Mexico v Scotland

From the section

Johnny Russell last played for Scotland in 2015

Forward Johnny Russell is added to Scotland coach Alex McLeish's options for the meeting with Mexico at 01:00 BST on Sunday.

Russell, 28, was not involved in Wednesday's defeat by Peru, when seven players made their Scotland debut.

Goalkeepers Scott Bain and Jon McLaughlin are the only uncapped players left in McLeish's squad.

Mexico will face Germany, South Korea and Sweden at the World Cup in Russia later this month.

Juan Carlos Osorio's preliminary squad for the finals includes West Ham forward Javier Hernandez - the top scorer in the 28-man pool with 49 international goals.

Osorio's side drew 0-0 with Wales in Pasadena on Tuesday.

New caps Jordan Archer, Stephen O'Donnell, Lewis Stevenson and Dylan McGeouch started the Scots' loss in Lima.

A further three - Graeme Shinnie, Lewis Morgan and Chris Cadden - made debuts off the bench, and the inexperience told as Peru upped the tempo and the pressure to secure both their goals from defensive errors.

McLeish's side have one more friendly against Belgium (7 September) before their Nations League campaign begins against Albania on 10 September.

Mexico provisional World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca).

Defenders: Oswaldo Alanis (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (America), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Carlos Salcedo (Frankfurt).

Midfielders: Marco Fabian (Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Hector Herrera (Porto) Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Jesus Molina (Monterrey), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy).

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Jurgen Damm (Tigres), Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Oribe Peralta (America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC).

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Scott Bain (Celtic), Jon McLaughlin (Hearts).

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Midfielders: Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Ryan Christie (Celtic).

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea City), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).