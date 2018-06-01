Substitution, Italy. Giacomo Bonaventura replaces Jorginho.
France v Italy
-
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 17Rami
- 5Umtiti
- 21HernándezSubstituted forMendyat 62'minutes
- 12TolissoSubstituted forMatuidiat 77'minutes
- 13Kanté
- 6Pogba
- 10Mbappé
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forGiroudat 77'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forLemarat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Varane
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 14Matuidi
- 15N'Zonzi
- 16Mandanda
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 22Mendy
- 23Areola
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 3D'AmbrosioSubstituted forFlorenziat 74'minutes
- 5Caldara
- 19Bonucci
- 2De Sciglio
- 16PellegriniBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCristanteat 65'minutes
- 14Frello FilhoSubstituted forBonaventuraat 78'minutes
- 27Mandragora
- 18BerardiSubstituted forInsigneat 74'minutes
- 9Balotelli
- 25Chiesa
Substitutes
- 6Romagnoli
- 7Zaza
- 8Bonaventura
- 10Insigne
- 11Belotti
- 12Perin
- 15Rugani
- 17Politano
- 20Verdi
- 21Zappacosta
- 23Cristante
- 24Florenzi
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Thomas Lemar (France).
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Blaise Matuidi replaces Corentin Tolisso.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Delay in match Mario Balotelli (Italy) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Domenico Berardi.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Thomas Lemar replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Italy) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio with a cross.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (France).
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Italy).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Bryan Cristante replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Offside, Italy. Domenico Berardi tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! France 3, Italy 1. Ousmane Dembélé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Benjamin Mendy replaces Lucas Hernández.
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).
Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (France).
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Attempt missed. Mattia Caldara (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Ousmane Dembélé (France) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Hugo Lloris following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by N'Golo Kanté.