Leicester City: German defender Robert Huth to leave at end of season

Two of Robert Huth's six Leciester goals were scored at Manchester City en route to the Premier League title in 2015-16

Robert Huth will leave Leicester City at the end of the season after three and a half years at the club.

The German, 33, played a prominent role in the club's Premier League title win of 2015-16, and made 93 appearances for the Foxes in total, scoring six goals.

Huth, a £3m signing from Stoke in 2015, also won the Premier League twice at Chelsea earlier in his career.

He is out of contract this summer and has not played for the first team this term due to ankle and foot injuries.

"It is a great shame that I have been unable to call on Robert's experience," said manager Claude Puel.

"But he is a fantastic man and is always a positive influence on the squad and for this I am grateful. I would like to congratulate him on everything he has achieved as a Leicester player."

Huth will be presented to Leicester's fans before Wednesday night's game against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.