Cambridge United: David Forde to say while Barry Corr in contract talks

David Forde kept 16 clean sheets in the league this season

Cambridge United goalkeeper David Forde has triggered an extension in his deal to stay for the 2018-19 campaign.

The 38-year-old ex-Republic of Ireland international joined from Portsmouth last summer and started all but three of their League Two games this season.

The U's have confirmed they are in talks with out-of-contract striker Barry Corr, who rejoined in January and scored four in his last four games.

Meanwhile, midfielders Medy Elito and Piero Mingoia have been released.

Former Dagenham and Newport winger Elito, 28, scored nine times in 55 league appearances for the U's over two years, while Mingoia, 26, joined from Accrington in 2016 but had been out since December with a groin problem.