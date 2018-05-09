Europa League: Glentoran's Curtis Allen cleared for play-off

Allen scored 19 goals during the 2017/18 Irish Premiership season

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Europa League play-off semi-finals Date: Wednesday 9 May Venues: Windsor Park and Solitude Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website

Glentoran striker Curtis Allen is available to play in Wednesday night's Europa League play-off against Linfield after a successful appeal against a red card.

The forward was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident during the Glens' win over Dungannon Swifts.

The club's initial appeal to the Irish Football Association's disciplinary committee was rejected.

However, the IFA's appeals board overturned that decision.

Referee Shane Andrews sent off Allen and Swifts' Seanan Clucas which led to a melee involving several players at the end of the Glens' 4-2 win on 17 April.

Glentoran's leading goalscorer Allen heard he was eligible just a few hours before kick-off

In the aftermath of the game Glentoran's assistant manager Kieran Harding insisted that 30-year-old Allen had done nothing wrong.

"Whether the referee saw another player getting involved, I don't know. (A case of) mistaken identity? I don't know," Harding said.

The appeals committee concluded that "the referee did make a clear and obvious error" in dismissing Allen.

Glentoran travel to Windsor Park to take on rivals Linfield in their Europa League play-off semi-final.

The winners will take on the victors of the other semi-final, between Cliftonville and Ballymena United, on Saturday.