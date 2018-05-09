West Ham manager David Moyes won't discuss future until end of season

Moyes took charge at West Ham following unsuccessful spells with Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland

Manager David Moyes says he will delay talks on his West Ham future until the end of the season, despite the club now being safe from relegation.

Moyes took over the Hammers in November with the club in the drop zone, signing a deal until the end of the season.

His side confirmed their Premier League status with victory at Leicester on Saturday after a turbulent season.

"We have always said we will talk after the end of the season so we will wait until then," said Moyes, 55.

"It's always the way I wanted it and I won't change my views until we get the last two games out of the way.

"We are putting things in place, like pre-season, as much as we can, but ultimately I have got a decision to make and the club has as well."

Moyes took over from Slaven Bilic with the club in 18th place with nine points from 11 games.

The Hammers have claimed 29 points from 25 games under Moyes and are now 15th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

But the London club have struggled at times and fans invaded the pitch and threw missiles in protest at the club's board during a 3-0 home defeat to Burnley in March, after which they were 17th and two points above the bottom three.

"We have picked up points in the last six or seven weeks and showed real togetherness as a group," Moyes said.

"The players know that if we can win a couple of more games then we can get ourselves higher up the league.

"Then you might have been thinking, 'what was the worry about', but overall, I have to say well done to the players."