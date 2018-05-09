Steven Naismith: Hearts forward charged by SFA for Scott Brown challenge

  • From the section Hearts

Media playback is not supported on this device

Steven Naismith's crunching challenge on Scott Brown

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been charged by the Scottish FA following his challenge on Celtic captain Scott Brown.

The 31-year-old Scotland international faces a two-match ban, with a fast-track panel scheduled to hear the case on Friday.

Hearts manager Craig Levein indicated on Tuesday that the club will appeal against any retrospective action.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers described the late tackle as "shocking".

Referee Bobby Madden took no action during Sunday's game, with Celtic going on to win 3-1 at Tynecastle.

Naismith is free to play in Wednesday's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian, with the SFA seeking a response to the charge by Thursday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Pom poms

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired