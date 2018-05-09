BBC Sport - Liverpool Ladies 1-0 Manchester City Women: Bethany England scores to dent City WSL title hopes
England header dents Man City's WSL title hopes
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Bethany England's winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Liverpool as Manchester City Women miss the chance to move clear at the top of Women's Super League One.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool Ladies 1-0 Manchester City Women
