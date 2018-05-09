BBC Sport - Liverpool Ladies 1-0 Manchester City Women: Bethany England scores to dent City WSL title hopes

England header dents Man City's WSL title hopes

Watch Bethany England's winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Liverpool as Manchester City Women miss the chance to move clear at the top of Women's Super League One.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool Ladies 1-0 Manchester City Women

Top videos

Video

England header dents Man City's WSL title hopes

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldo wins 2002 final for Brazil

Video

Saints safety not guaranteed yet - Hughes

Video

Swansea not relegated yet - Carvalhal

Video

I've received more job offers than expected - Wenger

Video

Explaining Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to foreigners

  • From the section News
Video

World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014

Video

Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Video

Liverpool owner on Reds success and Yankees-Red Sox demand

Video

Livett finishes flowing Wolves move for try of the week

Video

Man City fans have been great to me - Toure

Video

Williams appears naked at news conference

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Pom poms

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired