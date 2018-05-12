Welsh Premier League play-off semi final: Cardiff Met 4-1 Barry Town
- From the section Welsh
Cardiff Met will visit Cefn Druids in the play-off final on Sunday, 20 May after a blistering first 45 minutes helped the Students beat Barry Town 4-1 and move closer to the Europa League.
Adam Roscrow showed fine control and a cool finish to fire Met ahead and Will Evans doubled the advantage, blasting home left footed after a sharp turn.
Callum Sainty then headed a freekick past his own goalkeeper on 44 minutes.
Roscrow added a fourth before a consolation penalty from Jonathan Hood.
Cardiff Met, who finished sixth in the league, reached last season's play-off final but lost 1-0 to Bangor City.
Seven-times champions Barry Town returned to the top flight at the start of the season after a 13-year absence.
Gavin Chesterfield's men finished the regular season in seventh spot; but were 13 points clear at the top of the play-off conference and the form side heading into this contest.